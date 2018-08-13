‘Birds of Prey’ Reportedly Looking to Cast Multiracial Black Canary

The production of Birds of Prey is starting to pick up steam as the Harley Quinn-led film gears up for filming early next year, but it might bring a change to one of the classic superheroes on DC Comics the team.

A new report from Heroic Hollywood suggests Birds of Prey could cast a multiracial actress for Black Canary , possibly distancing from rumors of bringing Jodie Comer, Blake Lively, or Vanessa Kirby on board the project.

Black Canary, whether it be Dinah Drake or Laurel Lance, is typically portrayed as a white woman. Making her biracial would add more diversity to the lead roles, which also includes Harley, Renee Montoya, Casandra Cain, and Huntress.

But it also would not be a big departure from Canary’s media portrayal, as Arrow actress Juliana Harkavy is also a multiracial woman.

Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, who is also producing the film, previously spoke with Yahoo! about wanting to cast diverse actors for Birds of Prey.

“Yep, yes exactly, real life isn’t so one specific images,” said Robbie. “We’ve got to reflect that onscreen.”

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview with Collider. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

While the film was rumored to feature classic Batman villain the Penguin as the main antagonist, it seems they are now going with a different crime boss in Gotham City. As reported by TheWrap, gangster Roman Sionis, also known as Black Mask, will be the film’s main villain.

We also got word of a new synopsis which was recently revealed online courtesy of Discussing Film:

“After [splitting] up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey does not yet have a release date and is currently scheduled to begin filming in early 2019.

Are you excited to see Black Canary on the big screen? Let us know in the comments, but please remember to be respectful.