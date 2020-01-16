Birds of Prey Soundtrack Trailer Features New Footage

In just a matter of weeks, audiences will be flocking to theaters to check out Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The upcoming DC Extended Universe film already has quite a lot of excitement surrounding it, as it brings a feminist and unique take on decades-old characters. The film’s attention to details and aesthetics has been seen firsthand in its marketing thus far — including in an epic new trailer for its official soundtrack. Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for Birds of Prey: The Album, which features snippets of key singles on the album. Juxtaposed amongst the new songs is a mix of new footage, which shows Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) all kicking butt.

The teaser shows off some of the previously-unheard songs that are part of the soundtrack, including Halsey’s “Experiment on Me” and Charlotte Lawrence’s “Joke’s on You”. Also featured in the video are Megan Thee Stallion and Normani’s “Diamonds”, Saweetie and Galxara’s “Sway With Me”, and Doja Cat’s “Boss Bitch”.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely partnership between its roster of characters, as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s more of an origin story for the Birds of Prey and how this version of the group might come together,” Robbie explained during a visit to the film’s set. “In the future, it could be built out into the more traditional groupings, perhaps, or different versions, because people come in and out of the Birds of Prey… Harley is the narrator of the story. A very unreliable, erratic narrator, which is fun, but it also gives, I think, the audience an opportunity to kind of be inside her brain sometimes and see the world through her eyes at times. I guess you’ll wait and see how well she does or does not get along with the Birds of Prey in the end. But ultimately, I think she is a not a traditional member of the Birds of Prey.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.