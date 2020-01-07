Birds of Prey One Month Teaser Released

We’re exactly one week into the new year and it’s already time to start preparing for the first comic book film of 2020. DC and Warner Bros. are releasing Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) into theaters on February 7th, just one month from now. Fans are surely anxious for Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn to return to the big screen, and for the Marvel and DC fare to pick back up once again. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, and the marking team behind Birds of Prey is making sure to remind everyone what’s on the horizon.

The Birds of Prey Twitter account shared a quick 15 second teaser on Tuesday afternoon, focusing on the fact that the movie hits theaters in just one month’s time. Several action scenes from the movie play in the background while neon text across the screen flashes, “2020 resolutions are out, mayhem is in! See you in 1 month.”

“2020 Resolutions…well, we tried,” reads the tweet from Birds of Prey. “Let the mayhem resume. Birds of Prey hits theaters in one month.”

2020 Resolutions…well, we tried. 👋 Let the mayhem resume. #BirdsofPrey hits theaters in one month. pic.twitter.com/XLAU1Lxkvz — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 7, 2020

As you’ve probably been able to tell from the trailers, teasers, and photos from Birds of Prey that have been released so far, Harley Quinn will be donning a much different look than the one she sported in Suicide Squad a couple of years ago. During a recent interview with Collider, Birds of Prey costume designer Erin Benach detailed the thought process behind Harley’s new style.

“Behind her story is always something a little bit off from center and a little bit crazy, with the idea being that caution tape may be a place to stay away from, and maybe it’s a way to caution the world against what she might do,” Benach said. “So, we kind of took the idea of that caution tape and tried to repurpose it into a costume. We always wanted to create something that felt like Harley made it herself, so she’s sort of a crafty person in the backroom and she can make stuff herself — you know the shorts that she’s painted and the jacket that she’s put together herself. That’s why we did it like that. It’s fun and a little bit crazy like her.”

