Watch Birds Of Prey Cast Assemble At CCXP

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is one of the most anticipated movies in Warner Bros. slate right now. Fans got a look at the whole team together at CCXP where all the actresses walked out together to a rousing reception. Harley Quinn’s popularity has always been pretty well received in comic book circles. But, the last few years have only amplified the love for the character after Margot Robbie‘s star-making turn as the villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Now, the dream of a female-led team-up superhero universe picture is real and fans are more than ready to see all of the ladies in the cast kick some serious butt. The character posters released this week were received very well, and the film looks poised to ride the wave that began with Wonder Woman and kept on rolling over the last few years.

There are a ton of characters making their big screen debut in Birds of Prey. Fans of Black Canary, Huntress and others will get an upclose and personal look at each of the costumed personalities in the upcoming film, and the screenwriters were looking forward to the prospect of these introductions.

The triumphant reception of the #BirdsOfPrey ladies in their own panel! The vibe at #CCXP seems overwhelmingly good! pic.twitter.com/6XVWuXztEU — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 5, 2019

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

Warner Bros. provided a new synopsis for Birds of Prey:

You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.

In the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Perez Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script by Christina Hodson, the film is based on characters from DC. Robbie also produced, alongside Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The film’s executive producers are Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman, Geoff Johns, Hans Ritter, and David Ayer.

Joker is still in theaters. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.