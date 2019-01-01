‘Birds of Prey’ Writer Teases Tons of DC Comics Surprises

As DC Comics and Warner Bros. shift their cinematic focus from big name Justice League characters to lesser-known properties, many fans are eager to find out what’s going to happen with Harley Quinn‘s team-up movie Birds of Prey.

While some of the surprises and castings have already leaked out, writer Christina Hodson is confident fans will enjoy Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). During an interview with ComicBookMovie, the writer confirmed there’s a lot more in store for fans of the franchise.

“Our cast is awesome. Most of it has leaked, so you already know who’s playing who. I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” said Hodson. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

Hodson previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the project during which she explained her passion for bringing lesser-known characters to life.

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” Hodson told us. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

While details about Birds of Prey are still unknown, the concept was fleshed out as an R-rated girl gang movie with Harley Quinn at the center of the group. Actress and producer Margot Robbie further explained the idea during an interview with Collider.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” said Robbie. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 7, 2020.