Birds Of Prey’s Hidden DCEU Cameo Revealed

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) made every effort to exist in its own isolated space despite starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, a character which debuted in 2016’s Suicide Squad movie. The film successfully develops its own space and freedom of ties to its DCEU predecessor but it is not completely free of appearances by other previously established DCEU characters. With the movie now playing in theaters, the secrets are out, and the filmmakers are quite open about the process and decisions which went into each detail and appearance in Birds or Prey.

Warning! Spoilers Birds of Prey follow!

While no characters aside from Harley Quinn played a role in Birds of Prey, another member of the Suicide Squad roster showed up in photograph form. In a photo mounted on the wall of a police station, Captain Boomerang can be seen, teasing a possible jailbreak for the DC Comics character locked away by the end of Suicide Squad.

Birds of Prey producer Sue Kroll insists that the movie operated without ties to the upcoming The Suicide Squad but opened up about featuring Captain Boomerang’s photo in the film.

“[Birds of Prey] was designed to be its own thing, standalone, singular, as is James’s Suicide Squad,” Kroll said. “But because the world is the world, there are these very interesting organic connections, I think, that end up evolving, but there wasn’t any kind of consultation among the filmmakers on the movies. And they, of course, started much later, as we were getting close to wrap, and so things were done pretty much independently. Something like, for example, Boomerang, it’s interesting when they started shooting and planning [The Suicide Squad.. His photo evolved out of that conversation, so those kinds of connections, but very organic.”

Jai Courtney is confirmed to be reprising his role from the first Suicide Squad movie for next year’s The Suicide Squad movie which is directed by James Gunn. Whether or not the photo on the wall in the Gotham police department’s wall is going to factor into his character’s story in the upcoming film is to be seen!

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now playing in theaters.