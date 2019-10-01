Birds of Prey Trailer Might Have a Batman: The Animated Series Easter Egg

The new Birds of Prey trailer is now out, and it definitely shows off a colorful and visual feast of a DC movie, that looks perfectly in step (but much better) than its Suicide Squad predecessor. However, like Suicide Squad, the trailer for Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn is littered with some nice DC Comics / movie Easter eggs – and one early one that fans picked out may make reference to the iconic Batman: The Animated Series, which first introduced fans to Harley Quinn!

Take a look at the image from Birds of Prey, and its comparison to Harley’s look in the Batman: The Animated Series episode, “Harley’s Holiday”:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Harley sporting a long-brim designer hat is something that was part of the now-iconic title card image for Batman: The Animated Series‘ “Harley’s Holiday” episode. If you want a synopsis for the episode, read below:

“Harley Quinn is released back into society, after being declared sane at Arkham Asylum. A misunderstanding at a clothing store, however, causes a snowball of comedic chaos to build around her.”

“Harley’s Holiday” truly was one of the more unique episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, but there are arguably quite of few Easter eggs from the episode buried in this new Birds of Prey footage. Harley’s hyena and roller skates were both major staples of “Harley’s Holiday” – not to mention the entire premise of Harley Quinn getting a fresh start that goes horribly, hilariously wrong. There’s the hat (of course), and even details like Harley stealing a car and going on a joyride with another female character.

All in all, if you’ve never watch the “Harley’s Holiday” episode of Batman: TAS, you should definitely go ahead and do so. If nothing else, it will be a good primer for Harley’s deeper character story in this Suicide Squad spinoff.

So far this Birds of Prey marketing has been heavy on the Harley Quinn marketing, but light on informing us of the other characters involved. The film will introduce DC Movie Universe fans to Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), GCPD detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film’s cast will also include Chris Messina as mob killer Victor Zsaz and Ali Wong in an undisclosed role.

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.