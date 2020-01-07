New Birds of Prey TV Spot Contains Explosive New Footage

DC is about to kick off the year 2020 in a big way, with the release of Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn. Fans are excited to see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn get to step out on our own after being held back within the overstuffed Suicide Squad ensemble film. However, with Birds of Prey just a month away from release, Warner Bros. is finally starting to kick up the marketing campaign for the film. Today brings the latest Birds of Prey TV spot, which has quite an explosive theme, to put it lightly.

Check out the latest Birds of Prey TV spot, below:

The real interesting thing about this Birds of Prey marketing campaign has been how it has shown us plenty of action, but very substance when it comes to the characters and story of the film. While Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is clearly the star of this show, the average moviegoer who has seen the Birds of Prey trailers and TV spots probably can’t name a single other character in the film. If you are a major DC Universe fan, then it’s been a bit frustrating to see Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary, or Rosie Perez’s Renee Montoya left almost entirely out of the marketing. Those three ladies are a trio of iconic DC universe characters, and it’s a big deal (if only to a small circle of fans) how they get adapted to the big screen.

However, thanks to our Birds of Prey set visit, we know that the film is walking a difficult tightrope, in terms of marketing. Birds of Prey is a story being told by Harley Quinn, who is a very unreliable narrator (to put it lightly). That means the versions of Huntress, Montoya, and Black Canary we meet might not even be the actual versions of the characters. More to the point, Birds of Prey‘s R-rating makes it hard to show too much. Hopefully, that Birds of Prey red-band trailer is coming soon….

Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022. The Flash is set to go into production in 2021.