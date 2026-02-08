New Supergirl Footage Features Baby Krypto (And It’s Everything We Wanted) – Watch The Trailer

For movie fans, Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most anticapted events of the year, as in addition to the big game, there are always a number of huge movie trailers that debut throughout the broadcast. This year is expected to have some major trailers as well, but DC Studios actually debuted some brand new Supergirl footage before the game even started, and as you can see in the video below, it’s a showcase for the truly adorable baby Krypto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new footage was revealed during The Puppy Bowl and was later shared by James Gunn, who celebrated Krypto’s new spotlight. The footage begins with Kara walking with the other citizens of Argo City, and then we see a little puppy notice her in the group. That puppy is everyone’s favorite Super Dog Krypto, and after Kara picks him up, you get one of the most adorable shots of Krypton we’ve seen in the film to date. You can watch the full trailer in the video below to see for yourself, and if you need more Krypto in your life, you’ve come to the right place.

Play video

Just Like In Superman, Krypto Is Going To Be The Perfect Sidekick In Supergirl

Those who watched last year’s Superman will remember Krypto being a consistent scene stealer throughout the movie, but never in a way that took attention away from the main story or Superman’s own character development over the course of the film. It was difficult not to love scenes where Krypto happened to show up, and he even got some welcome spotlight in some of the film’s more thrilling sequences.

This seems to be the outline that Supergirl is following as well, and if they are following the events of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow relatively closely, it could mean an even more present and substantial role in the story. As the trailer reminds us, Krypto is actually Supergirl’s dog, not Superman’s, so their connection and closeness is going to far surpass Krypton and Superman’s dynamic.

Just like in Superman, though, Krypto looks to be the perfect sidekick for Kara throughout the film, and James Gunn wasn’t done celebrating Krypto’s spotlight, as he revealed a baby Krypto poster that raises the cute factor by 10. The Super Pup is simply precious, and the poster also shows that Kara got him a Super-Crest collar that is still too big, but officially brings him into the Supergirl and Superman family.

We can’t wait to see more footage from Supergirl, but with the footage we’ve previously seen featuring Supergirl, Lobo, and Krypto, the film is already at the top of our most anticpated lists for 2026.

Supergirl hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!