Fan’s React to The Rock’s Black Adam Announcement and Concept Art

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking about taking on the role of Black Adam for years, but the tumultuous nature of the DC Extended Universe has made fans wonder if the project would ever actually come together, with the actor taking to Instagram today to announce not only a release date for the film, but also to share a piece of concept art of himself as the DC Comics antihero. Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra had previously been announced as a director, which some would think would secure the film’s development, but with projects like The Flash regularly changing directorial hands, fans haven’t been holding their breath about Black Adam. Luckily, it seems those hesitations have been resolved.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
The image alone was enough to excite fans, with the added bonus that the film has earned a December 22, 2021 release date having fans even more thrilled for the upcoming adventure.
