Fan’s React to The Rock’s Black Adam Announcement and Concept Art

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking about taking on the role of Black Adam for years, but the tumultuous nature of the DC Extended Universe has made fans wonder if the project would ever actually come together, with the actor taking to Instagram today to announce not only a release date for the film, but also to share a piece of concept art of himself as the DC Comics antihero. Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra had previously been announced as a director, which some would think would secure the film’s development, but with projects like The Flash regularly changing directorial hands, fans haven’t been holding their breath about Black Adam. Luckily, it seems those hesitations have been resolved.

The image alone was enough to excite fans, with the added bonus that the film has earned a December 22, 2021 release date having fans even more thrilled for the upcoming adventure.

Long Time Coming