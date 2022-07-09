Black Adam: The Rock Reveals Muscular Visual Effects Look During Final Week of Shooting

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is currently in his last week of filming Black Adam, which will mark the star's first entry into the DCEU. During the movie's production, Johnson has been sharing a lot of fun behind-the-scenes content ranging from photos featuring the movie's epic sets to updates on his rigorous workout routine. In a new Instagram post, Johnson shared a closer look at some of the muscular visual effects that are being used on his already-ripped body.

"Minutes away from shooting a very cool cutting edge scene for our movie, BLACK ADAM⚡️ My skilled makeup artist, Bjoern Rehbein, is applying tiny white tracking dots to very specific areas of my body (legs included) so our Visual Effects team track and compute my muscle fibers intensely activating and moving while BLACK ADAM is raging to seek & destroy his enemies. This is the final week of production and the hard work with my training, diet, and conditioning has been relentless - hardest of my career because I’ve had to maintain this physical look for months and had to peak in my final week - but our collective goal is to raise the bar with BLACK ADAM. To deliver the antihero you’ve been waiting for and you deserve. Final week of production. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Do not go gentle," Johnson wrote. You can check out his post below:

In addition to Johnson in the titular role, Black Adam is set to co-star Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. The movie is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax).

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.