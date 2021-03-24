Black Adam: Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher Workout Revealed in New Video

✖

We're just a matter of weeks away from filming beginning on Black Adam, the next star-studded entry into the DC Films universe. With Pierce Brosnan officially rounding out the film's principal cast as Doctor Fate, fans are already beginning to imagine what the film — and its take on the Justice Society of America — will be like. The first JSA member announced to join Johnson in the film was Noah Centineo, who will be playing Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher in the upcoming film. Centineo has recently taken to social media to share his work training for the Atom Smasher role, and a new series of videos from @kirkmyersfitness showcases it in a pretty impressive way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Myers (Keherjot Sing)€ (@kirkmyersfitness)

Albert Rothstein first made his appearance in 1983's All-Star Squadron #25, and was created by Roy Thomas and Jerry Ordway. From the get-go, Albert had a complicated family history in the DC universe -- his godfather is Al Pratt, the first iteration of The Atom, while his grandfather is the villainous Cyclotron. Through his grandfather, Albert gained multiple metahuman powers, including super-strength, and the ability to alter his body's size and density. Initially assuming the superhero name of Nuklon, Albert served as a member of Infinity, Inc. and the Justice League, during which he was largely an insecure superhero. He officially becomes Atom Smasher as part of the creation of the new Justice Society of America, and spends much of that time trying to prove his worth, and his ability to uphold Al Pratt's legacy.

Joining Centineo and Brosnan in the film are Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin).

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

Are you excited to see Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!