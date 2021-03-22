The Rock Reveals Black Adam Script Opening Page, Puts Marvel And DC Universes On Notice

✖

Dwayne Johnson isn't letting the hype of Zack Snyder's Justice League pass by. Johnson took to Instagram to let DC Films fans know what's coming next: his Black Adam movie. The Rock shared the opening page of Black Adam's script in a video, sharing the words on the page in the caption "Well I'd love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything's okay. But I'll try to carry off a little darkness on my back. Till things are brighter... I'm the Man In Black. #ba". In the video, Johnson lets fans know that Black Adam is just 3 weeks away from shooting!

In the longer video segment, The Rock shares that it's midnight and he's reviewing the script yet again. The poem on the opening page apparently is the proverbial Rosetta Stone for The Rock when it comes to who Black Adam is:

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explains. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now.

'Well I'd love to wear a rainbow every day. And tell the world that everything's okay. But I'll try to carry off a little darkness on my back. Till things ar brighter... I'm the Man In Black.'"

The Rock ends the video by thanking fans for their support and raising a glass of his own Teremana Tequila in toast to a "quality anit-hero we all can enjoy. For generations. That's the hope."

Although, Johnson does admit: "I gotta put in the work. Time to work my ass off!"

Black Adam doesn't currently have a release date. The film will star Noah Centineoas Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone; with Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard) and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) in undisclosed roles.