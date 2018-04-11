Dwayne Johnson Teases A 2019 Production Date For ‘Black Adam’

It has been awhile since fans have gotten an update on Black Adam. With so much attention on Shazam! these days, it is hard for the villain to grab headlines, but Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson knows how to get fans hyped for the film. After all, the actor did just hint when his solo film will start production.

Recently, Johnson sat down for a score of interviews during the press tour for his next film Rampage. Yahoo was able to speak with the star about his upcoming work on the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam, and it was there Johnson said he thinks his venture could start shooting by next year.

“The script came in, it’s great, we’re working on it. I’m very excited about it. ” Johnson said. “If things come together in the way we anticipate them coming together, that feels like a 2019 movie — in production.”

If the script for Black Adam has been penned, then it sounds like screenwriter Adam Sztykiel has been busy. He was brought on to tackle the film in November after Johnson worked with him on Rampage. The actor announced Sztykiel had been tapped for the project on Twitter, and Johnson told fans he feels a connection to Black Adam deep in his bones.

Few details about Black Adam have been released officially, but Johnson is not shy about his hopes for the movie. In the past, the actor has called the DC icon a “complex and gritty anti-hero.” And, during a chat with We Got This Covered, the actor revealed why he felt Black Adam was such an appealing role to play.

“I love the idea that is backstory is that he starts off as a slave,” Johnson explained. “I feel like when somebody is oppressed that way but has a bigger ambition and a greater belief than the oppression that’s holding him down – that’s a powerful place to be. [His] family getting killed, coming back from that; There’s a lot of elements about Black Adam that have attracted me for a very, very, very, very, very long time.”

Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5, 2019 while Black Adam has yet to get an official release date.