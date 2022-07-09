Black Adam Star Teases Appearance From a Surprising DC Comics Group

✖

Filming on DC Films' Black Adam movie has almost come to a close, but there's still a lot about the upcoming blockbuster that remains a mystery to fans. As we wait for an official look at the ensemble's costumes — or more details about the film's plot — fans have been left to speculate here and there. But thanks to a new interview with Black Adam star Sarah Shahi, who plays Adrianna Tomaz in the upcoming film, we do know that a pretty unexpected DC Comics group will appear in the film. As Shahi told The Hollywood Reporter, her version of Adrianna will be working as a "freedom fighter" going up against none other than Intergang.

"Yes, I play a character named Adrianna, and she’s a freedom fighter that’s leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang," Shahi revealed.

Created by Jack Kirby, Intergang first debuted in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #133. A gang formed by a criminal named Bruno Mannheim, Intergang was quickly outfitted with weaponry from the New Gods, as Darkseid hoped to use them as soldiers in his fight to find the Anti-Life Equation. Intergang later intersected with Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Adrianna's story in the pages of 52, when two of its members "offered" Adrianna as a tribute to Black Adam in exchange for safe passage. Adam ended up killing the Intergang members, but continued to have a connection to Adrianna.

Joining Johnson and Shahi in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"I’m Middle Eastern; I’m Persian," Shai said elsewhere in the interview. "And there’s not a lot of Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this really helps make a statement for my culture and where I come from. There are other Middle Eastern actors that I know who are either getting cast in terrorist roles or they’re really being stereotyped by how they look. So I’m hoping that, on some level, Black Adam will help break open that stereotype. And hopefully, Hollywood will become more colorblind in a way, and will open itself up to more Middle Eastern actors and storylines. And on top of that, this is the first thing I’ve been a part of that my kids can actually watch. So that’s nice."

Black Adam will be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.