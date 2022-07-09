Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Announces Final Week of Filming

✖

The road to Black Adam has been a long one, but Dwayne Johnson is finally in the homestretch in production on the eagerly anticipated DC Comics film. On Instagram on Saturday, Johnson, aka The Rock, shared with fans another update about progress on the film with a look at his breakfast, noting in the caption that they are entering the final week of production on Black Adam. Johnson also wrote that this final week would have some of "the hardest and most intense" scenes as he reflected on the years of hard work he's put in to get to this moment.

"Shove it all in and drink it all down. This coming week is a big one - our final week of production for the filming of Black Adam," he wrote. "All the training, the diet ... almost 2 years of character, story, and production prep all culminates to next week."

In the video post itself, Johnson explains what he's actually eating and drinking which actually doesn't sound too bad. He also reiterates that next week is a "big week" and that they'll "leave it all out on the field." You can check the post out for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Johnson has been keeping fans updated on the progress of Black Adam for a while, frequently sharing his meals as well as other information. In March, he even shared the Black Adam script's opening page.

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

In addition to Johnson as the titular Black Adam, the film's cast includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Adom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan will also appear as Doctor Fate.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.