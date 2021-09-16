Black Adam Star Pierce Brosnan Praises Dwayne Johnson, Teases the Debut of the Justice Society

The hype is continuing to grow for DC’s Black Adam, as the live-action blockbuster is poised to bring new things into the franchise’s ever-evolving cinematic universe. The film will feature a number of new takes on iconic heroes, including Pierce Brosnan’s portrayal of Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate. Fans have been curious to see what the iconic actor will bring to the Justice Society of America member, and apparently, the actor is equally excited for fans to see the finished product. In a recent interview with Collider, Brosnan spoke about how his work on the film was “exhilarating”, while also praising star Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

“It’s exhilarating,” Brosnan revealed. “I had the most magnificent time and with Jaume Collet-Serra, who’s the director of Black Adam and the most recent film with Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise. I’ve always joked with my boys about playing Dumbledore because I grew a beard. I’ve been growing beards and facial hair and it’s gray. I’m going gray and you have to let them know you’re coming, so to speak. You’ll hopefully grow into your years, as an older actor, and find work for yourself, as the wizard or the sorcerer or the king. You try to find the most interesting work for yourself, and sometimes you have choices and sometimes you don’t have choices. So, that’s where you find me and how you find me. It’s constant work, constant doing, and constant showing up.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s an ensemble piece, Black Adam,” Brosnan added. “You have Dwayne, who’s at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there’s four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors. The writing was very good. There was just enough beats. You just want three good beats. If you have three good scenes to hang your hat and your heart on, then you can make something of your days. For me, Black Adam had that, and Cinderella had it, in its own specific way.”

Black Adam will also star Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie’s Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Are you excited to see Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate in Black Adam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.