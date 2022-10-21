Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Shares New Posters With Justice Society

✖

Dwayne Johnson is sharing new Black Adam posters that feature his DC antihero alongside the Justice Society of America. Fans have been waiting to see more and more of Johnson's DC live-action movie. Thankfully, next week will deliver a new trailer for Black Adam, which should give fresh new looks at the JSA. Ahead of the trailer's release, the Black Adam actor has shared four new posters starring Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). As Johnson so famously says anytime he posts about Black Adam on social media, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

The first poster features the Justice Society lined up side-by-side with Black Adam in the center, which makes sense since it's his solo movie after all. Next up is another colorful poster with the four JSA members inside diamond cutouts, with Black Adam found inside a lightning bolt symbol. The third poster teases an electrifying showdown between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman. Last is a solo Black Adam poster of the character floating in the air with his black cape flowing majestically in the background.

JUNE 8th.

Our world premiere trailer of #BlackAdam⚡️ and the long awaited introduction of DC’s JSA.

Justice Society of America. #Hawkman #DrFate#Cyclone #AtomSmasher #JSA

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack pic.twitter.com/ok0c5R36wf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2022

"JUNE 8th. Our world premiere trailer of #BlackAdam and the long awaited introduction of DC's JSA," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "Justice Society of America. #Hawkman #DrFate #Cyclone #AtomSmasher #JSA The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change. #ManInBlack"

One day ago Dwayne Johnson shared another piece of promo art for Black Adam. He also reacted to Black Adam's new line of Funko Pop! figures, calling them "pretty dope" while also hyping up the upcoming trailer.

"For the millions of you who know the Black Adam mythology – you understand the meaning and power of this throne," Johnson said when announcing the Black Adam trailer release date. "I made a promise to myself that I would not sit on the throne until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has EARNED his right to take his sacred place on high. So I always just sat at the steps and did my homework 📄⚡️😊 We finally filmed "the iconic moment" and what a moment it was. 🚨 World Premiere of the BLACK ADAM trailer 🚨drops JUNE 8TH ⚡️🌎"

Which of the Black Adam posters was your favorite? The movie arrives in theaters on October 21st. Make sure to let your thoughts be known in the comments!