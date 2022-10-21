The Rock Makes Glorious Comic-Con 2022 Entrance in Full Black Adam Costume

After years of remarks about bringing DC Comics' Black Adam to life, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did so in a literal fashion during the Warner Bros. presentation in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, as he took the stage sporting his antihero's iconic costume. After the room went dark, Johnson appeared in the center of the stage as a platform lifted him into the air, with lightning exploding on the screen behind him, making for an impressive display and giving attendees the feeling of what it would really be like for the figure to land at the gathering. You can check out a video of the entrance below before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st.

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, One Night in Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life, Rush Hour 3) as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express, The Mummy) as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (Voyagers, Trinkets) as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the Mamma Mia! and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns, and Scott Sheldon.

The new film is one of the most anticipated events among DC fans for a number of reasons. While Johnson has been sharing his passion for the character for years, the pandemic and subsequent shutdowns saw many film projects be delayed for extended periods of time, which also coincided with various behind-the-scenes shakeups at Warner Bros., which saw the DC Extended Universe reevaluate and reimagine multiple projects.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st.

