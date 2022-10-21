Black Adam Director Shoots Down Superman or Shazam Cameos

DC fans are just a few months away from finally seeing Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock in Black Adam. The new movie was helmed by Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collet-Serra who recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss the film. Many fans of the franchise have wondered if there will be any cameos. Black Adam and Shazam have a long history, and The Rock has been very vocal about wanting a showdown with Superman. However, Collett-Serra says fans should not expect Zachary Levi or Henry Cavill to appear in Black Adam.

"Our movie is an original story," Collet-Serra explained (via Deadline). "By the time the movie ends, he doesn't know who Shazam or Superman is." The director added, "He has to adapt to why he is here, what the world is about."

Previously, The Rock responded to a fan on Twitter who expressed interest in a face-off between Superman and Black Adam.

"From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now," Johnson's tweet reads. "I've learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go. I hear you & I always got you."

In addition to The Rock, Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of making Black Adam. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I'm honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it's a true pleasure to become BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn't toe the mark or walk the line. He's a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who'll always do what's right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.