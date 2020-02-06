Black Canary Spinoff in Development for HBO Max From Lovecraft Country Showrunner

✖

Though HBO unceremoniously cancelled the hit TV series Lovecraft Country earlier this year, part of the band is staying together for a very exciting project. First reported by Cinelinx, and corroborated by Collider, comes word that Emmy nominated Lovecraft Country showrunner Misha Green has been tapped to write a screenplay for Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary, the DC hero who first appeared in the Birds of Prey feature film. The later outlet reports that the project is a feautre film in the works for HBO Max where it will join other DC properties Batgirl and Blue Beetle as original movies for the streamer.

What's interesting about the timing of these reports is that earlier this week both Smollett and Green were asked if they would want to reunite on some sort of Black Canary project by Variety. Knowing what we know now it seems like their answers had a bit of a wink to them. “It’s no secret how much I love Black Canary. It’s a dream character and was a dream to play her,” Smollett explained. “If [the] dynamics fell in the right way, I would absolutely do it in a heartbeat, and Lord knows, I follow Misha wherever she leads me.” Green added: “I mean, you can’t help but imagine it a little bit… like, ‘What would I do with a Black Canary show?’ It’d be exciting, I know that.”

Smollett's version of the Dinah Lance character started the 2020 DC Film as an enforcer/prisoner of Ewan McGregor's Black Mask, later joining Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's The Huntress, Rosie Perez's Renee Montoya, and Ella Jay Basco's Cassandra Cain with Huntress, Montoya, and Canary forming the titular team by film's end. It's unclear where in the timeline of the character's journey the new movie will take place as development is still in the early stages.

The Black Canary movie joins an exciting collection of DC projects in development for the HBO Max streaming service as both the Batgirl and Blue Beetle feature films are also in the works. Leslie Grace will take on the role of the beloved DC icon Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max movie which also has J.K. Simmons in talks to return as Barbara's father Commissioner Gordon, reprising his part from Zack Snyder's Justice League. Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña has been cast as Jaime Reyes for the Blue Beetle movie which will be directed by Charm City Kings' Angel Manuel Soto.

It's unclear at this point if these three movies will have any kind of crossover with each other but the potential certainly seems to be there.

