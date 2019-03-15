Black Hammer/Justice League Crossover Announced

In one of the unlikeliest but most promising crossovers in a while, the heroes of Black Hammer will star in a new crossover with the Justice League.

Dark Horse Comics and DC are joining forces for a new crossover in Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice. Black Hammer co-creator Jeff Lemire (Essex County, Descender, Green Arrow, Sweet Tooth) and artist Michael Walsh (Spider-Man, Star Wars) will be the team at the helm, as the heroes of Metropolis, Gotham, Central City, and more finally get to set foot on the Black Hammer farm.

“Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice is a project that I still can’t believe is actually real, even though I’ve written the whole series already,” explained Black Hammer co-creator Jeff Lemire. “Everyone who knows me and knows Black Hammer is aware of my love of the DC Universe. Getting this great opportunity to work with an artist like Michael Walsh to bring the Black Hammer and DC universes together for a special story was just too much fun. I’m incredibly excited about the story and think fans of both universes will enjoy reading it as much as Michael and I enjoyed creating it.”

Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1 will also feature covers by Michael Walsh, Andrea Sorrentino with colors by Dave Stewart, Yanick Paquette with colors by Dave Stewart, Yuko Shimizu, and Jeff Lemire with colors by Dave Stewart.

The heroes aren’t the only one coming along for the ride though, as the Black Hammer team will also have the opportunity to meet Starro, and we know that’s going to be a trip, even for them. You can check out the official cover for the new series above and the official description below.

“In Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice, a strange man arrives simultaneously on the Black Hammer Farm and in Metropolis. Both worlds are warped as Starro attacks! Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash, Wonder Woman, Superman, and more crossover with Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, and the rest of the Black Hammer gang!

Black Hammer/Justice League: Hammer of Justice #1 (of 5) hits comic stores on July 10th.

