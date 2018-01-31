Thunder Fights Back in New ‘Black Lightning’ Promo

The CW has released a new promo for “Black Jesus,” the upcoming fourth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

In the promo, violence continues to plague Freeland, but it’s not just Black Lightning fighting back. Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) takes matters into her own hands, rising up and using her newfound powers to defend herself, this time knowing exactly what she’s capable of. You can check out the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the promo doesn’t show Anissa completely transforming into the superhero Thunder just yet, we are getting to watch her develop into a hero one step at a time. That slow process is something that Christine Adams, who plays Anissa’s mother Lynn in the series, told ComicBook.com is part of what she called an “ongoing struggle” for both Anissa and her sister, Jennifer, as both girls have powers.

“It’s going to be an ongoing struggle,” Adams said. “I think what’s interesting about Thunder is that she’s reluctant. It’s not something that she necessarily wants to do. She wants to be like a normal teen, like we all did when we were teenagers. You don’t want to stand out. So, I think it’s great that we’re coming at it from that angle. I think the assumption is that if you have super-powers, it’s so great and you want that — but what if it’s not?”

And for Anissa’s part, as she develops her powers there are things that, according to Williams, she’ll want to shield her sister from.

“The thing is is that, being her older sister, there’s exciting things that [Anissa is] discovering, but there’s also some struggles that I as the older sister, want to shield your younger sister from going through,” Williams told ComicBook.com. “There are some struggles that if I could keep her away from, I would.”

While there’s not a lot of information in the plot synopsis for “Black Jesus,” it does give us a hint about one of those things that Anissa might want to protect her sister from. Per the synopsis, there’s a new street drug in Freeland and Anissa is investigating. You can check out the official synopsis in full below.

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) is recruited to rally against The 100 gang. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) investigates the new drug hitting the streets. Meanwhile, familiar faces begin to reappear. Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton III and Marvin Jones also star.

The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Michael Schultz.

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following new episodes of The Flash on The CW. “Black Jesus” will premiere on February 7.