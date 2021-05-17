Black Lightning: "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One" Photos Released

After four seasons, the end of Black Lightning is almost here. Monday night's episode, "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One", is the second to last for the DC Comics-inspired series but as things get down to the last, there's a lot of ground to cover. Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) still faces embezzlement charges, Freeland's metahumans are still depowered, and while Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) was able to capture Looker (Sofia Vassilieva), Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) now knows he's involved. As all roads lead to a final showdown, The CW has released photos from the series' penultimate episode.

The photos released by the network for the episode appear to be focused primarily on Jen (Laura Kariuki). In last week's episode, Tobias targeted a re-powered Jen/Lightning, killing her would-be boyfriend Uriah in an effort to stop her from interfering. On top of that, Jen experienced some issues with her powers so what's next for the hero is anyone's guess, especially as Jen continues to struggle with her sense of self after literally coming undone and having to be remade due to exposure to the ionosphere earlier in the season.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below and read on for the photos.

PENULTIMATE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) is focusing on an end game. Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy also star. The episode was written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom.

Black Lightning airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One" airs May 17.