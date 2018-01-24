‘Black Lightning’ Confirms Thunder’s Sexuality in “Lawanda: The Book of Hope”

Spoilers ahead for “LaWanda: The Book of Hope,” tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

Tonight on Black Lightning, the title character’s daughter rolled out of bed and silently confirmed that, as in the comics, Anissa Pierce is a lesbian.

The woman Anissa had been sharing a bed with was not named onscreen, but is probably not going to stick around for too long, since Chantal Thuy has been cast in the role of Grace Choi.

Grace Choi, who in the comics was a teammate with Anissa on Batman’s team of Outsiders, is expected to be Anissa’s long-term romantic interest on the show. The pair were a couple in the comics, as well.

“What I will say is that with Grace, [Anissa] finds some commonality, and they understand each other,” Nafessa Williams, who plays Anissa, told ComicBook.com. “I can’t give away too much because you guys only have seen the first two episodes. So, I’ll say that Grace and Anissa have a connection that she’s never had with anyone else before.”

It is not yet known whether Grace will develop powers, as she did in the comics, but The CW has already revealed that Anissa will get powers (we saw a peek of this at the end of last week’s premiere) and take on the costumed identity of Thunder, as she did in the comics.

And Cress Williams, who plays Anissa’s father Jefferson Pierce (Black Lightning), has certainly done his homework on the “Outsiders” portion of the characters’ lives.

“The thing that’s gonna be really, really interesting at some point is that there will be, we will on some level be like a super hero team down the line,” Williams told ComicBook.com. “So it will be like our own little very small version of The Outsiders.”

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following new episodes of The Flash on The CW.