‘Black Lightning’: My Man Trailer Released

To say that Black Lightning has a positive buzz around it would be an understatement. The first episode was a huge success for The CW, and even the re-run pulled in some impressive numbers.

The latest trailer for network’s newest superhero series capitalizes on that buzz, showcasing some of the praise critics have heaped upon the series after its impressive series premiere. Check it out in the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer also teases that Jefferson Pierce is out to find whoever was responsible for his daughters being kidnapped, reaffirming that his “temporary” return as Black Lightning will last longer than he anticipated.

We get some good shots of Black Lightning overlooking a protest/vigil from a rooftop, followed by cuts to Tobias Whale looking menacing, then shots of Anissa and Jennifer Pierce.

Black Lightning is shaping up to be a family affair, as the hero’s daughters start to gain their own superpowers. It sounds like Freeland will be getting a few more superheroes in the fight against Whale’s criminal empire.

But while Black Lightning only just stepped into his new suit, fans should expect to see some upgrades in the near future.

Actor Cress Williams, who stars as Jefferson Pierce, recently spoke at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour and said his character won’t be getting a brand new suit, but instead will receive some additional components.

“It’s like a piece of technology, so, there is, like, the 2.0 version and the 3.0 version…,” said Williams. “It’s always been cool, but it gets even better and better. Our latest version is pretty awesome.”

Black Lightning will be working with his trusted friend and tailor Peter Gambi, who has been more than encouraging in his attempt to convince the superhero to return to the streets of Freeland.

Of course, how all of this affects Jefferson’s relationship with his ex-wife Lynn remains to be seen.

Fans should expect more family drama and more superhero action when Black Lightning’s next episode, “Lawanda: The Book of Hope,” airs Tuesday, January 23 on The CW.