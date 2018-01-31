‘Black Lightning’ Name-Drops Supergirl in “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”

Tonight’s Black Lightning introduced a DC Comics fan-favorite — and dropped a pretty compelling name-drop in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “LaWanda: The Book of Burial”, below!

Tonight’s episode found Anissa Pierce/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) trying to uncover the truth about her powers. This involved a trip to the local bookstore, where she ran into Grace Choi (Chantal Thuy), a bartender at a nearby club. The pair strike up a conversation, partially fueled by Grace’s Outsiders comic book.

Grace then invites Anissa to a cosplay party at her club, in which patrons can dress up as a superhero of their choosing. Grace throws out a few suggestions, including Looker (a vampiric member of the Outsiders) — and Supergirl.

Of course, for those familiar with The CW’s DC Comics-inspired programming, this is a particularly interesting note. Melissa Benoist has been starring as the small screen’s version of Supergirl for three years now, first on CBS and now on The CW’s Arrowverse of shows.

Seeing as Black Lightning is not part of the Arrowverse, this mention of Supergirl certainly turns things on its head, and is sure to make fans speculate about how Supergirl exists within Black Lightning‘s universe. There’s a chance that issues of several DC Comics titles are published in Black Lightning‘s world, leading to Anissa and Grace just seeing Supergirl in a fictional sense.

But there is also a chance that a Supergirl already exists within the Black Lightning universe, as several other superheroes supposedly do. That would also line with The CW’s general rules, which say that there’s a Supergirl on every single DC Comics-related earth.

Even if Black Lightning doesn’t fully cross over with the Arrowverse — something that does not seem likely anytime soon — this mention of Supergirl could lead to an interesting cameo appearance down the line, something that one of the series’ stars has voiced an interest in before.

“If I could pick one character from the DC universe to come on the show, it would be Supergirl,” Christine Adams said in an interview last month. “I’d love to see her in the show just because I think we are — really, this show is about the girls. That’s ultimately where we want to take it. We want young women to feel empowered, so it feels like Supergirl would be a really good fit. I’d love to see the three of them together, kicking some butt.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.