Black Lightning Gets Suit Upgrades in “Lawanda: The Book of Burial”

On last night’s episode of Black Lightning, the title superhero headed to his pal Gambi’s tailor shop and walked out with some alterations to his suit.

…No, not that suit, the other one.

The gauntlets on Black Lightning’s costume got an upgrade, and now work a bit better — or at least more precisely, which is helpful when you are a wanted vigilante rather than a respected superhero.

The new gauntlet allows an easier stream of power to him from the source of his electricity, as well as firing a thinner stream of electricity.

“It’s a work in progress,” series star Cress Williams told ComicBook.com. “The latest version of it, which I think we’re gonna start working in, in the new year, for the aesthetic eye it’ll look the same, as people have seen episode one and two, but it will be a little softer as far as removability and, I have high hopes that that’s gonna be more comfortable. But from what I hear, it’s just kind of par for the course. There’s a long history of uncomfortable suits on superheroes.”

Earlier this week, The CW released a batch of new profile photos of the Black Lightning cast, including Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) wearing the gauntlets in question.

One interesting question as the season goes on might be what kind of danger the return of Black Lightning poses to Gambi, the man behind the tech.

“My feeling is that Gambi’s been there so long that he’s able to live in the community without comment or without prejudice, and certainly without racism,” actor James Remar told ComicBook.com. “But he’s been there a long time and he’s not somebody who’s coming in and taking over. He’s not coming in and telling people what to do or, you know, crawling over the backs of anybody. He’s been there a long time. He’s a part of the community.”

Of course, we have seen how Tobias Whale and company treat that community — and we already know that Gambi has positioned himself between the truth about Tobias and Black Lightning…!

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.