Black Lightning Kicks the Book of Resistance Into High Gear This Winter

Following on the heels of this week’s revelation that the resistance to the ASA’s lockdown goes higher up than anybody previously guessed, Black Lightning will barrel through the Book of Resistance, coming to some kind of of stopping point just before the show goes on hiatus and comes out the other and with its title character having appeared in the CW/DC-wide “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. Last week, The CW had not yet revealed details about “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two,” which airs in two weeks, but this week, we have an embarrassment of riches: official synopses for both chapter two and chapter three (titled “Pale Horse,” which makes it the only one to have its subtitle included in the synopsis in a while).

The episodes center on refugees trying to get out of Freeland and away from the ASA while Tobias is ascendant and begins using his position within the ASA to get close to, and betray, Lynn.

You can check out both episode synopses below.

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two”

ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP – Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) implores Lynn (Christine Adams) to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grows closer to Brandon (guest star Jahking Guilory). Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Lynelle White. Original airdate 11/25/2019.

“The Book of Resistance: Chapter Three: Pale Horse”

RESISTANCE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) goes up against the ASA. Meanwhile, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) continues to manipulate Lynn (Christine Adams). Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Jake Waller. Original airdate 12/2/2019.

For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.