‘Black Lightning’: “Revelations” Photos Released

The CW had released photos for “Revelations,” the upcoming eighth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

While the photos don’t reveal too many details of the upcoming episode, they do clearly indicate that something bad has happened in Freeland and that leads Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) to do a little bit of investigating in what appears to be the morgue while Peter Gambi (James Remar) finds himself doing some soul-searching in a church. You can check out the images in our gallery below.

The images of Gambi looking distraught are particularly of interest considering that this week in “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” Gambi’s questionable past was further explored, revealing that he has connections to Lady Eve (Jill Scott) as well as a history with Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). Remar himself told ComicBook.com that Gambi is far more than just a tailor and Black Lightning’s back up.

“I don’t just sit in the tailor shop and do nothing besides sew clothes,” Remar said. “I do other stuff. Some pretty challenging stuff, too. And I’m out here helping Jefferson when he’s Black Lightning in terms of surveillance support — and a couple of times I have to haul in there but quick and scoop him up off the ground.”

Based on the synopsis for “Revelations,” those other, challenging things may put Gambi into a complicated predicament, one that could be complicated by Black Lightning needing to clear his own name. You can check out the synopsis below.

TRAINING DAY – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works with Anissa (Nafessa Willaims) to help find information to clear Black Lightning’s name. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begins interning for Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) finds himself in a precarious situation. Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Tanya Hamilton (#108).

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Revelations” will air on March 13.