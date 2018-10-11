‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for next week’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues”, the second episode of the series’ second season.

In the season premiere, the Pierce family began to face the consequences of last season’s finale with each member of the family dealing with the ramifications of their actions. Lynn (Christine Adams) is being questioned by the A.S.A., Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) having to take justice into her own hands, Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) losing his job as principal of Garfield, and even Jennifer (China Anne McClain) dealing with her conflicted emotions as well as the evolution of her powers. Add to that the social unrest over the “Green Light Babies” and things are only going to get more complicated for the heroes. You can check out the promo above.

As some of the consequences go, it seems like Jennifer may have the hardest time dealing with things and much of that stems from how her powers have evolved from last season. Jennifer has now seen her powers manifest in a very comics accurate way, and as McClain explained to reporters during a recent set visit, it’s going to be very emotional for her, especially with people starting to see metahumans as freaks.

“[It] kind of strains her relationship with everybody who doesn’t know what she’s going through.” McClain revealed. “You know what I’m saying? It strains her relationship with her family, let alone all of the people that she can’t tell what’s going on with her. There’s just a really big disconnect. And in true friendships and in a sisterhood like that, part of it is being able to tell them things and to reveal things to them. But that’s just something that you can’t. You have to keep it to yourself. At least, that’s how Jennifer feels, because she feels like, ‘They might think I’m a freak. ‘Kiesha might run away from me and never come back, and she doesn’t want that. She doesn’t want that for Kiesha, she doesn’t want that for Khalil.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Book of Consequences: Chapter Two: Black Jesus Blues” airs October 16th.