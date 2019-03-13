‘Black Lightning’ Season Finale Photos Give New Look at Jennifer’s Suit

The CW has released photos for “The Book of the Apocalypse: Chapter Two: The Omega,” Monday’s upcoming Season 2 finale of Black Lightning.

The episode is the second part of a two-part finale that began with this week’s “The Alpha”. In that episode, Tobias Whale unleashed one of his ill-gotten metahumans to not only exact revenge on those who stood in his way, but also to create a sales video as his current goal is to sell the metahumans off to the highest bidder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode ended with Jennifer Pierce nearly self-destruct after taking out her still-unperfected Lightning costume, leaving Gambi rushing to stabilize her. From the looks of the photos from “The Omega” it appears he is able to do just that as the photos give us our best-yet look at the Lightning suit.

Hopefully, stabilizing Jennifer also means getting her operation sooner rather than later. The official synopsis for the episode suggests that the whole Pierce family will need to step up in a big way to stop Tobias’ nefarious plans for Freeland. You can check out the synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

SEASON FINALE PART TWO

Lynn (Christine Adams) goes head to head with Dr. Jace (guest star Jennifer Riker) once and for all. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) risks his life to save Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Lastly, Tobias (Marvin Jones III) makes a major move to cripple Freeland and kill Black Lightning (Cress Williams), requiring our superhero family to step up like never before.

Nafessa Williams and Damon Gupton also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland.

The Black Lightning season two finale will air on Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following a new episode of Arrow.

