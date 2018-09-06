‘Black Lightning’ Season 2 Trailer Released

A new season of Black Lightning is right around the corner, and now we’ve got a brand new trailer to get you hyped for it.

The new trailer shows Jefferson and Anissa walking towards their suits as Jefferson tells her the villains aren’t going to stop. He names Tobias Whale, Khalil, and Syonide, and says they are just going to keep coming. He’s right too, as the next footage shows all of the aforementioned villains wreaking havoc. Luckily they aren’t going unchecked, as the city has team Black Lightning to defend it.

As you can see in the trailer, Tobias Whale (played by Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III) will once again be a big part of the show, finally using the A.S.A. case he worked so hard to get in the first season.

“Hopefully he will do what it takes to go to the level he’s been aspiring to all season,” Jones told TV Line. “I think acquiring the case took what, 13 episodes, so let’s see what we do with the next 13 to however many we have, I think we have 16 this time.”

Tobias will also continue to build this unique community of acceptance as he continues his plan, something that seems quite important to him.

“He struggles a lot with self love and love from outside sources,” Jones said. “We saw who he loves, we saw what he loves and he lost what he loves. And that was his community, Joey Toledo and Tory his sister, that’s his community. He has a few cats that he know, he work through that he likes maybe. But those aren’t people that he really loves, the Syonide of course and now Syonide is the only one left and he pretty much raised her groomed her from baby. He’s a lonely guy, the character Tobias Whale is a lonely guy. He’s always by himself, he’s always drinking.”

Black Lightning will launch its second season with an arc titled The Book of Consequences: The Rise of The Green Light Babies and fans of the comics can expect some key references.

Black Lightning returns to The CW in October. The series airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of The Flash.