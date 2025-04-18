Shonen Jump Cancels Major Series After Only a Year

Shonen Jump has become one of the biggest platforms for manga in the world, with their series routinely created into anime adaptations that take the world by storm. Unfortunately, despite the major platform of this printed publication, it doesn’t mean that every series is set to achieve glory. In a disappointing update, a newcomer to Shueisha’s outlet has ended its run after only one year. While the manga itself might not have been tearing up the charts, you might be surprised to learn that said story was canceled considering which creator was responsible for bringing it to life.

Ken Wakui made a name for himself with the time-traveling epic series known as Tokyo Revengers, blending a Yakuza-style story with some wild, other-worldly elements. In a similar vein, Wakui revisited this premise with a twist in Astro Royale, a new manga that debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump last year. Unfortunately, with the release of Astro Royale’s fiftieth manga chapter, the manga has reached its conclusion, leaving many to wonder what Wakui will do next and whether it’s possible if the story of Hibaru Yotsurugi will be adapted into an anime.

Astro Royale Ends

If this is your first time hearing about Astro Royale, Shueisha has an official description for the now cancelled series that reads as such, “Hibaru Yotsurugi, the only biological son of Kongo Yotsurugi, leader of Asakusa’s Yotsurugi-gumi clan, was nominated as the next leader of the former Yakuza group upon Kongo’s death. However, after considering the changes in the values of the clan, he declines and appoints his friend, the 12th adopted son, Terasu Yotsurugi, as the next head, to the chagrin of the remaining adopted sons. Shortly thereafter, a meteor shower over Japan awakens a mysterious power called “Astro” in many people, including Hibaru, who develops the ability to have the world’s strongest fist, and a war involving the clan begins.”

Wakui shouldn’t feel too bad when it comes to the series cancellation, as there have been other examples of established mangaka seeing their series nixed. Perhaps the biggest example was Masashi Kishimoto’s Samurai 8, a series from the mind of the creator of Naruto. Despite Kishimoto’s pedigree, it ultimately wasn’t enough to continue the story of this manga that could have become to samurai what Naruto was for ninjas.

Tokyo Revengers Lives On

While Astro Royale might be finished, Tokyo Revengers lives on thanks to its anime adaptation. The manga previously brought to an end the time-travel story but the television series has several arcs to translate before the end. Liden Films has confirmed that the next season, the Three Deities Arc, is in production and also shared a description of what anime fans can expect.

“The conflict between Tokyo Manji Gang and Tenjiku ended with a brutal outcome. As each of them move on to the next path with their grief, Hanagaki Takemichi (Takemichi) is filled with awe at the death of Kisaki Tetta. And Sano Manjiro (Mikey), who heard the whole story of the time leap, makes a certain decision. After the battle, Takemichi leaves the past behind and finally arrives at the best possible future where his lover, Hinata Tachibana, is alive. However, he is nowhere to be found there. In a world that has entered the “Three Heavens Era” where three teams are vying for supremacy, the final revenge begins!”