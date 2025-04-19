Team Sonic Has to Save DC’s Most Popular Hero Team (& the Stakes Have Never Been Higher)

The crossover between DC and Sonic the Hedgehog is heating up faster than Sonic or the Flash can handle. If you haven’t been keeping up with this ambitious, zany crossover, DC’s villain to end all villains Darkseid has invaded Team Sonic’s home universe, with the intent to steal the Chaos Emeralds and attain ultimate power. Naturally, the Justice League wasn’t far behind him, and they all met up with the various awesome characters that protect this world from usually more egg-shaped threats. Their team-ups have no reason to be as good as they are, but they’re downright awesome. But based on what happened, this could very well be the Justice League’s final crossover.

The last issue ended with Sonic and Flash racing each other to find a Chaos Emerald, and running into Darkseid himself holding the blue one. The fastest duo alive tries but fails to stop Darkseid from leaving with the Emerald, and the rest of the group redoubles their efforts to find the other Emeralds with the assistance of Tails and Cyborg’s new Emerald locator. Only Shadow and Batman manage to find one, with Batman observing Shadow’s Chaos Control and saying it may be the key to stopping Darkseid. The God of Evil might only have one Emerald, but as he plugs it into his ship’s power source, he proves that might be all he needs. The world begins to shake and crack, and the team realizes they need to stop him now. They can’t get to Darkseid’s ship on their own ships, but thankfully a new teammate appears in the shape of a round, overzealous frenemy.

Dr. Eggman needs a world in order to rule it, so he agrees to get Team Sonic and the League up to Darkseid so they can save everyone. The team manages to get the drop on Darkseid and at first seem to overwhelm him, but Darkseid flips the script and shows that Shadow isn’t the only one who can stop time. With Chaos Control, Darkseid throws the Justice League and Team Sonic around like ragdolls. However, unleashing the Chaos Emerald’s power destabilizes the ship’s multiversal transport device, and reality begins to collapse around them. With no time left, the Justice League sends Team Sonic back to the DC Universe with a Boom Tube, putting their faith in them. Upon arriving, Mr. Terrific tells Team Sonic that the Justice League, Darkseid, and their entire home dimension is completely gone.

What Does This Mean for Team Sonic and the League?

It’s highly unlikely that the Justice League and Darkseid were actually wiped out in the reality collapse, but without anyone to help them even the odds it’s safe to assume that Darkseid has captured DC’s most popular heroes. It’s probable that Darkseid’s ship is stuck somewhere in between dimensions, and Team Sonic will have to find a way to locate them to save their new friends and their home.

Before they do anything else though, Team Sonic will have to adjust to the fact that they might be stuck in their new dimension for the foreseeable future. DC’s earth just lost its best protectors, but given how the first two issues set up an individual connection between each member of the two teams, it could mean that while they wait to find a way to save the day, Team Sonic will be filling in for the Justice League. After all, before the crossover began there was art released of each Team Sonic member in their respective Justice League counterpart’s costume. While it’s unlikely that Silver will actually get a Green Lantern ring or Knuckles will become the Last Echidna of Krypton, it does show who they forged a bond with, and whose city they might protect in the meantime. Seeing Sonic race around Central City or Shadow stalk the streets of Gotham is something that any fan of both franchises would pay infinite money to see. With four issues of the crossover left, I’m sure one could be spent on them adjusting to their new world.

As for how Team Sonic, or more specifically named the Sonic League, will save their superhero friends, they’ll need to find a way to find where they went and cross dimensions. It could very well be that Tails and Mr. Terrific reinvent the Chaos Emerald locator and track them that way. I’m sure they could also find a way to make a Boom Tube work with the Justice League tech on hand, or they could look for other solutions. My money and hopes are on Sonic using Flash’s Cosmic Treadmill to break the boundaries of space and time. No matter how it goes down, one thing is for certain, this is going to be a wacky, fun ride.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog #2 is on sale now!