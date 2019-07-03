Black Lightning Star Wants an Unlikely Alliance For Tobias Whale In Season 3

Black Lightning Season Two ended with Tobias Whale in a less than optimal situation. The series’ Big Bad, played by Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, was finally brought to justice by Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and sent off to a metahuman black site known as “The Pit”. Of course, just because the Tobias threat was neutralized doesn’t mean Freeland is suddenly all sunshine and rainbows. The season ended with the tease of a new, potentially even more challenging threat — the Markovians. There’s a war coming, with Freeland as ground zero. But series star Jones has a suggestion for how that war might just be won for Freeland — a very unlikely team up.

Speaking with TV Line, Jones explained that while he has no control over what ends up going into the story for Season Three, he personally would love to see mortal enemies Black Lightning and Tobias team up to take down the Markovian threat and save their city in the process.

“I would like to see him you know, team up to get rid of these Markovian guys so he can get back to his business,” Jones said. “Like, ‘hey look man, let’s call a truce for a minute.’”

Black Lightning agreeing to a truce with Tobias seems highly unlikely for various reasons not connected to the gang leader’s current incarceration situation. As fans of The CW series know, Tobias murdered Jefferson Pierce (the civilian identity of Black Lightning), but if the Markovian threat is large enough, a temporary partnership might not be out of the question. The nation of Markovia has the most metahumans in the world on Black Lightning, but by the time Season Two ended, Freeland also had a large metahuman population. The already dangerous Markovians could see this as a threat and the show has already laid the groundwork by having Markovian intelligence agents attack Lynn Pierce (Christine Stewart).

Of course, even if Tobias and Black Lightning don’t team up, the introduction of the Markovian threat in Season Three could lead to not only an interesting story but introductions of even more members of the Outsiders team from comics — including Brion Markov, better known to comic book fans as Geo-Force.

Black Lightning will return for its third season on October 21, 2019 on The CW.