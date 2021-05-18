Black Lightning Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads"

After four seasons, Black Lightning is coming to an end on The CW and with "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads", the series' final chapter kicked off on Monday night with the Pierce family and their allies working harder than ever to try to find a way to stop Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) from lording over not just Freeland, but potentially the world. Recent episodes of the series saw the former gangster nullify the power of all metahumans in Freeland and then become mayor of the city as well as frame the Pierces for crimes they did not commit. Now, with the stakes higher than ever and time running out, everyone's working together to clear names, restore powers, and stop Tobias once and for all. But, it won't be easy. Tobias is frequently one step ahead of Black Lightning (Cress Williams) but with just two episodes -- including this one -- remaining, a reckoning is coming. The question is who will be victorious in the end? Need to get caught up on all the major details and stories from this week's episode of Black Lightning? We have you covered. Here are all the major plot points for "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads". Warning: Full spoilers ahead for the episode beyond this point. Read on only if you really want to know.

Setting the stage Jefferson chats with Jennifer about Uriah's death. Jennifer blames herself for it and is ready to give up being Lightning. Jefferson opens up to her about the murder of his own father, revealing that he watched Tobias kill his father. He tells Jennifer to find a way to use her pain as she's the only thing protecting the people of Freeland from Tobias right now. Gambi and Lauren are working on hacking into Monovista. Lauren wants to know what the secret Gambi is keeping is, but he doesn't tell her. Lauren finds that the harvesting project was called Event Horizon as well as where the genes and the actual harvester schematics are being stored. Gambi, Lauren, Anissa, and Grace start coming up with a plan. Tobias gets a call from the Shadow Board. He expects to be getting a seat on the board, but is informed that his seat is rescinded because he failed to get Lightning under control. However, Tobias planned for that and has a member of the board killed as a show of his control over meta powers. He forces them all to bow down to him, effectively taking over the Shadow Board. prevnext

Finding the emitter Gambi hacks Lynn's ankle bracelet. They talk about the prometheum in Freeland and how to track the emitter. Lynn has an idea of how to bypass the prometheum to track it by using the power signature of Val, the metahuman whose nullifying power Tobias is using. Gambi introduces Lynn to Lauren. They work together to track the meta power rather than the prometheum. Lauren has questions about why the Pierces are so invested and Lynn tells her that the family are metahumans. Lauren had already mostly figured that out for herself. prevnext

The chief Detective Shakur meets with the police chief. She wants him to distribute the meta boosters to his task force and then use them to apprehend Lightning. He asks her if it is a good idea. It's revealed that her husband was poisoned by his meta powers and killed her brothers. She decides to give the team until the end of the month to deal with Lightning without the meta boosters. Later, after an encounter with Lightning that sees her anti-metahuman feelings livestreamed to all of Freeland, the chief injects herself with a metabooster. prevnext

Khalil Painkiller and Khalil are driving Looker back to Freeland to testify. They are confronted by Ishmael as they near the city. He's there to kill Khalil and Looker. Painkiller takes over and fights Ishmael and ultimately wins by poisioning the hilt of his blade. Ishamel is dead. Looker is handed over to the Detective Shakur and Agent Mason. Khalil gives them some of his venom to keep Looker harmless. prevnext

A final plan against Tobias Jefferson calls Tobias regarding his father's house and says he's ready to sign over the deed. They arrange to meet at said house. Jefferson gets outfitted with a device that will wipe Tobias' long-term memory by Gambi. Jefferson gives Lynn his updated will, just in case. They share a moment apologizing to one another and repairing their relationship. prevnext

Jennifer's choice Jennifer wants TC to find Red so that she can go after him for killing Uriah. Jennifer goes to the ionosphere and charges up, then goes after Red. The scuffle breaks his bracelet, leaving Red powerless. He asks her for mercy. Lightning then brings Red to the police chief and then captures her saying metahumans should be wiped from the face of the Earth on a live feed. prevnext

The metagenes Anissa prepares to take down the facility where the meta genes are being stored. Grace says they should never tell the mothers about their babies. Together, they wipe the servers of all the data and then blow the building. prevnext