‘Black Lightning’: First Look at Thunder’s New Suit in Action

Jefferson Pierce is no longer alone taking on Tobias Whale and The 100 on Black Lightning. Previously, he learned that his daughter, Anissa, has superpowers too, and tonight we got to see Anissa in action as Thunder in her brand-new costume for the first time.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Little Black Lies,” below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) powers were revealed to her parents Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) when Anissa fought Black Lightning, who had mistaken her for a threat to Lynn. Now, however, not only do Jefferson and Lynn know about Anissa, but Anissa knows her father is Black Lightning, and the father-daughter duo are teaming up. Last week we saw them trying to track down evidence to clear Black Lightning’s name after he was framed for the murder of Lady Eve (Jill Scott) However, while Anissa’s original suit was a good effort with her limited resources now that she’s on Black Lightning’s team, as it were, Peter Gambi (James Remar) builds her a far superior suit that will offer her vastly more protection. Gambi even made the suit bulletproof all of the time, instead of just when Anissa uses her powers to repel bullets, which we get to see in action when Thunder and Black Lightning move to shut down a lab producing the dangerous drug, Green Light. You can check out Thunder’s suit in action in the image below.

The new Thunder suit — which we previously got a look at in a promotional image shared by The CW — is leaps and bounds superior to Anissa’s first suit and, for those familiar with Thunder in the comics, has elements and a resemblance to Thunder’s comic-book look. In addition to the special Kevlar that Gambi explained was part of the suit, Thunder’s new costume has special armor and even has a mask that features protective goggles similar to those Black Lightning wears.

Of course, now that Thunder is truly out on the streets and the Pierce family are aware of Anissa’s powers, there’s still the matter of the younger Pierce daughter, Jennifer (China Anne McClain).

“The thing is is that, being her older sister, there’s some exciting things that [Anissa is] discovering, but there’s also some struggles that I as the older sister, want to shield your younger sister from going through,” Williams told ComicBook.com during a visit to the Black Lightning set. “There are some struggles that if I could keep her away from, I would.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays after The Flash at 9/8c on The CW.