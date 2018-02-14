‘Black Lightning’: “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” Photos Released

The CW has released promotional photos for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder,” the upcoming sixth episode of Black Lightning.

Following the events of tonight’s episode, “The Book of Thunder” will follow both of the Pierce daughters, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) as they each explore their newfound powers in different ways. While Anissa is suiting up to investigate her grandfather’s journalistic pursuits, Jennifer is using her powers to defend herself looking to start trouble with the young woman. As you can see in the photos in the gallery below, those girls appear to be the same ones Jennifer encountered this week — an encounter that left one of them with a broken wrist.

And Anissa Pierce isn’t the only one investigating her grandfather. Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) will also look into the life and murder of his father and while the show’s pilot revealed that Jefferson became Black Lightning to punish Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) after he stuffed newspaper articles down Alvin Pierce’s throat, choking him to death, that may not turn out to be the case judging from the episode’s synopsis. There may be another suspect in that murder, something that could change everything for Jefferson. You can check out the synopsis for “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” below.

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices.

Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams). Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.

The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106).

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of The Flash. “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” will air on February 27th.