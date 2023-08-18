Blue Beetle Fan Art Imagines Jason Sudeikis as Ted Kord

✖

Blue Beetle will be the first Latino-American-led superhero film and it's being helmed by Charm City Kings director Angel Manuel Soto. Everything we've seen so far from the film has looked pretty amazing including the amazing new set photos that show off the lead actor in his super suit. There was a rumor, that has since been debunked, that stated that Jason Sudeikis would play Ted Kord and fans ran with it. One DC Comics fan created a new design that imagines the actor as one of the first Blue Beetle's.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink, created a new concept that pictures Sudeikis as Ted Kord/Blue Beetle. The design gives the actor a comic accurate suit and it looks pretty amazing. It features a blue and black suit with the traditional yellow goggles and the drone that follows him around. You can check out the Blue Beetle fan art below!

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. Marindueña revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. The Blue Beetle film is expected to follow Jaime Reyes, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Hamner, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.