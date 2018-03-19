Bruce Wayne Eats at Chipotle for 500 Straight Days, Wears Batman Suit to Celebrate

An Ohio man is truly the hero we deserve.

Tiffin, Ohio resident Bruce Wayne — yes, that is his legal name — ended his record-breaking streak of eating at Chipotle for 500 consecutive days and he did it in style. Wayne placed his final order while dressed in full Batman costume. He even got a visit from “Batman Jr.” to mark the occasion. Check out the Instagram post below.

“#Day500 What a perfect end to an amazing journey!!!” Wayne wrote. “So happy my friend “Batman Jr.” was able to make it. Thank you SO very much @chipotlemexicangrill for memories that will last forever! EVERYONE at the Tiffin store is a class act! Peace and Love, to everyone; ALWAYS!!!”

Wayne completed the 500-day streak last week, but this isn’t the first time he’s made headlines with his love of Chipotle. Back in January, Wayne officially broke the record for most days in a row eating at least one meal per day at Chipotle by racking up 426 days of tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. The previous record was 425. When Wayne broke that record, Chipotle donated $4,260 to Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment (FACT) of Seneca County in Wayne’s name to signify a $10 per day average. It’s unclear if there was any specific commemoration of his 500th day other than Wayne’s epic Batman costume.

And this also isn’t the first time the Chipotle hero decided to dine as the Dark Knight. Wayne’s very first order on Day 1 of his challenge was made while dressed as the DC Comics superhero. Wayne also regularly dresses as Batman for children’s events.

As for what Chipotle Batman will do next, that wasn’t immediately clear though Wayne, who has documented his entire Chipotle journey on his personal Instagram account with daily photos of his order and receipt, noted on the Day 499 that “tomorrow isn’t just the end of one adventure; it’s the start of a new one. Stay tuned…”