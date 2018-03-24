‘The Flash’s Candice Patton Plays Superhero Strip Poker in New Video

Candice Patton might play a comic book icon on The Flash, but a new video just saw her embody a hero in a new way.

Patton, who plays Iris West on the hit The CW series, recently appeared on an episode of Rhett & Link’s Good Mythical Morning webseries. In one segment of the episode, which you can check out above, the trio played a game appropriately titled “Superhero Strip Poker”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The rules of the game appear to be pretty simple — each player wears an absurd amount of layers of clothing (including gloves, scarves, and sunglasses), and removes a layer of some sort after losing a round. But as the title suggests, the goal is to make sure your superhero emblem isn’t exposed, unmasking your identity to the other players.

Plenty of hilarity ensues in the fifteen-minute-long video, which fans of Patton and The Flash are sure to enjoy.

The timing of this video is pretty perfect, seeing as the most recent episode of The Flash saw Iris actually suiting up as a superhero. While her speedster powers ended up not being very permanent by the end of “Run Iris, Run”, the episode proved to be a major one for Iris, as it helped her fall in love with her journalism career all over again.

“Having Barry’s powers for an episode really made her realize what she’s passionate about,” Patton said during a recent interview. “She understands that Barry having speed is what gets him up in the morning and is what he’s passionate about. I think it reignited for her that she still has to find that, and that journalism is the thing that she kind of put to the side to take up the mantle at STAR Labs, but it’s still a part of her, and it’s still the reason that she wakes up.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.