Carlos Valdes Reveals What He'll Miss the Most About The Flash

This week's episode of The Flash marked the end of an era for The CW series. After seven seasons on the popular Arrowverse series, Carlos Valdes departed with his character, Cisco Ramon moving on from Team Flash to pursue a life outside of Central City. While it's not necessarily goodbye forever — series showrunner Eric Wallace has said the door is open for return appearances — leaving the series is still a major change and now, Valdes reveals what he will miss the most about The Flash now that his time as a series regular has come to an end.

"This answer is multilayered. I will miss my wonderful, beautiful, terribly flawed family, work family," Valdes recently told ComicBook.com. "I will miss my amazing, hardworking, just... Everybody that works on this show is just a beautiful person. I've gotten years to really kind of get to know a lot of them, and they're just beautiful people, and I'm going to miss the cast, and I'm going to miss the crew. I'm going to miss a paycheck."

Jokes about the paycheck aside, Valdes said he would miss working for producer Greg Berlanti and the environment for storytelling that he's created.

"I'm not even going to lie, I'm going to miss working for Greg Berlanti because he... Kind of like ethos that he's committed to in terms of the kind of content that he's creating, it really does make me feel like I'm valued as a storyteller because he understands storytelling, and he understands what storytellers need to tell the best stories that they can. So I'm going to miss that," Valdes said.

Valdes also said that he would miss another major component of The Flash: the fans and the fandom that has built up around the show. Valdes expressed gratitude to the fans for both his and Cisco’s journeys.

"You know, Cisco and me, I wouldn't be anywhere without help, so I'm grateful to fans for watching and giving like... And you know, that's the other part that I'm going to miss. I'm going to miss this fandom. There are parts of it that are actually really beautiful, and touching in a good way, so I'm going to miss that."

