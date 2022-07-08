Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Hilarious Batman Flashback Photo of His Younger Self

Every year that Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth celebrates his birthday, he also finds a way to let his many fans also get in on the celebration! This year, Hemsworth posted a birthday photo that took a look back at his boyhood years – and revealed the shameful secret of his allegiance to DC! As you can see below, Chris Hemsworth was running around as a young boy in a Batman shirt – foolishly betraying everything his future self would strive for, as Thor!

My younger self would be so disappointed pic.twitter.com/lKAGexVDO1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 11, 2022

Chris Hemsworth actually embraced the joke about the conflict between his younger and older selves, captioning the picture with the words, "My younger self would be so disappointed".

Marvel and DC fans both got a good laugh out of sight gag from Hemsworth – and it was indeed a well-played joke. To be fair though, in the 1980s and 1990s when Chris Hemsworth was growing up, Batman was truly the biggest thing in superhero culture, right alongside Superman. DC controlled the market thanks to films like Richard Donner's Superman and Tim Burton's Batman movies, as well as cartoons like Batman: The Animated Series. That's all to say: if you were a little boy growing up at the time, having some Batman gear in your wardrobe was almost obligatory.

Chris Hemsworth should be in a happy place for this year's birthday festivities: Hemsworth has just come off his latest Marvel movie release (Thor: Love & Thunder), which made $705 million at the box office. Hemsworth has another big franchise sequel on deck: Extraction 2, which is the second film in Netflix's hard-hitting action/espionage series that Hemsworth created with Avengers: Endgame directors The Russo Bros. Check out the synopsis for Extraction 2, below:

"In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame."

Hemsworth also has another Netflix movie out this year: Spiderhead, which is a sci-fi/drama that co-stars Hemsworth in a quirky villain role, opposite Miles Teeler (Top Gun: Maverick). On the big screen, Hemsworth will follow-up Thor 4 and Extraction 2 by jumping into filmmaker George Miller's Mad Max universe, to star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff/prequel, Furiosa.