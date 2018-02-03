Christopher Reeve Reimagined in ‘Man of Steel’ Suit

Mike Habjan, creator of the Superman vs. Hulk series on YouTube, offered a look at classic Superman actor Christopher Reeve in the modern Man of Steel suit.

“A while back I modeled a suit based on the Man of Steel movie and thought it would be interesting to see how Christopher Reeve would look in the suit,” Habjan writes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The CGI creation sees an older Reeve, looking reminiscent of the Kingdom Come Superman, filling out the muted supersuit worn by Henry Cavill in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Habjan’s web series pits the last son of Krypton against the green-skinned Avenger, inspired by the ’70s Lou Ferigno iteration of the Hulk, in a knock-down drag-out battle.

Reeve famously portrayed Superman-slash-Clark Kent in 1978’s Superman, a role he reprised three times in Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Superman Returns, inspired by Superman and Superman II, closed out the series in 2006 with actor Brandon Routh.

Superman was inducted into the National Film Registry in December, one of 25 films selected for their cultural or historical importance.

Reeve was joined in the series by Margot Kidder as Lois Lane, Gene Hackman as Lex Luthor, and the legendary Marlon Brando as Kal-El’s father, Jor-El.

Brando was notoriously difficult to work with, causing even director Richard Donner to remark the actor wanted to portray the Kryptonian scientist as a bagel.

“I don’t say this to be vicious, but I don’t worship at the altar of Marlon Brando, because I feel he’s copped out in a certain way,” Reeve said during a 1982 interview with talk show host David Letterman, explaining why he was frustrated acting alongside the acclaimed Godfather and Apocalypse Now star.

“I had a wonderful time, but the man didn’t care,” said Reeve, adding Brando “phoned in” his performance. “I’m sorry, you know, he just took the $2 million and ran.”

Cavill portrays the modern Superman, reprising his Man of Steel role as the alien superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, where his Superman was revamped into a breezier protector more in line with the Reeve version, arguably the idyllic superhero.

Justice League composer Danny Elfman included musical cues in the blockbuster paying homage to John Williams’ iconic Superman theme associated with Reeve’s iteration of the character.