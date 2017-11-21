‘Coco’ Could Beat ‘Justice League’ At Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

Justice League didn’t have the best opening weekend and it looks like it might have some serious competition for the long Thanksgiving weekend box office as well.

Disney/Pixar’s Coco opens in theaters on Wednesday, and according to Deadline, with few other films opening in wide-release for the Thanksgiving holiday, the animated film has a solid shot at beating Justice League at the box office.

Coco, the animated musical that follows the young boy, Miguel, as he journeys to the Land of the Dead on the eve of Dio de los Muertos while trying to find out more about his musician ancestor, is eyeing between $55 million and $60 million over the five-day holiday weekend and has a solid shot at going over $65 million. Justice League, however, is looking at a similar range for the time period, but estimates for the film’s opening weekend fell below what was predicted and Thor: Ragnarok is still in theaters, creating additional competition for the film.

Coco also has a demographic advantage as it is a so-called “five quad” movie in that the film appeals from children to grandparents and for Coco that’s especially true. The film, which is deeply rooted in Hispanic culture, has been breaking records in Mexico. The film is the highest-grossing film of all time in Mexico and will open in the US with a 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. The film is expected to perform very well domestically especially in the Hispanic community with the film showing in 268 Spanish-language locations.

However, Justice League can’t be counted completely out. While critical response was underwhelming, audiences seem to have had a better experience with the film and that word of mouth might just be enough to keep Justice League ahead of Coco.

Coco opens in theaters Wednesday, November 22, 2017.



Justice League is in theaters now.