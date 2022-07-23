Comic-Con 2022: Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Says Season 2 Storyline Was Tough

San Diego Comic-Con is well under way and there are a ton of interesting things that were released today. New Line Cinema and DC Comics have revealed two new trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam with Marvel Studios expected to unveil a bunch of new looks at the rest of their upcoming Phase Four slate later today. Another big project from the Warner Bros. line-up is the third season of Superman & Lois. The series is expected to have a presence at the convention and some of the stars are coming out to discuss some major aspects from the previous season. Lois Lane actor Elizabeth Tulloch sat with ComicBook.com at our studio at San Diego Comic-Con, and she revealed what the toughest aspect of filming season two of the series was for her.

"It's was a little bit tough for me because one of the reasons I love Lois so much is just how strong she is and how she wants to get into everything, and so she was having to, a lot of her storyline," Tulloch told us. "Season two was her needing to his this and just really zip it and this is not someone who is good at like just keeping your mouth shut. Because you just want to be like 'no, you're wrong' and this is um, so it was such a relief to finally have that scene at the very end, like with Chrissy Beppo, where I'm like okay, I don't have to lie anymore, I don't have to hide this anymore and now, you know, the family is starting to let a couple people in on the secret, so um, yeah."

"We're on a different planet, a different Earth. The Superman that you saw in all the crossovers is not the same as the Superman on our planet," Superman and Lois showrunner Todd Helbing told Collider when asked about future crossovers. "It's clearly a doppelganger. Part of how this all folds in the big picture with DC is ultimately a DC decision. I'm sure there'll be more clarity in the future, but as of now, we're a different Earth in the DC Universe."

Helbing went on to discuss that beyond the different realities, the Arrowverse really isn't the same anymore, which will change how crossovers work in the future.

"That version of what we did is probably [done] because we don't have all of those characters anymore," he said. "[From] those shows, all the actors are going to go on and do different projects, or life is going to make them busy. It's hard to speculate other than they're still comic book shows. There are guests in comic book shows all the time. I don't know if we'll have exactly the same thing — it's hard to perceive [what could happen in] the superhero genre."

For now, there are three remaining DC Comics inspired superhero shows on The CW with each taking place on their own Earth: Superman & Lois, The Flash, and DC's Stargirl. Another series, Gotham Knights, has no connections to the Arrowverse at all and is set to debut in 2023 while another series, Justice U starring Arrow alum David Ramsey is in development at the network.

All episodes of Superman & Lois are available to stream on HBO Max and The CW app!