Constantine Fans Fancast New Keanu Reeves Sequel
Nearly 20 years after Constantine first hit theaters, Warner Brothers is bringing back Keanu Reeves for another go-around. This week, the studio officially gave Constantine 2 the green light, confirming Reeves would return as the eponymous occultist. As fate would have it, the internet quick lit ablaze as fans of all things DC Horror and Justice League Dark began to speculate which characters could end up appearing in the flick.
Reeves will be joined by director Francis Lawrence, who previously made his filming debut on the original flick.
"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.
Brendan Fraser as Anybody
I think if Keanu Reeves and Brendan Fraser were in a movie together the power of the good vibes from Twitter would solve the energy crisis.— Somebody wake up Hicks (@JonMarkHicks) September 17, 2022
New Dr. Fate
Osea si pero... Quien queria una serie de xanadu? 🙄🤨 Es igual de innecesaria que la de agata teniendo usuarios magicos famosos y queridos que explotar como raven dr fate zatanna y en cuanto constantine si lo iban a hacer negro prefiero a keanu mil veces mi cast ideal eragosling pic.twitter.com/xyku90fTez— La Claqueta de Berth (@laclaquetdberth) September 17, 2022
All of the Above
If Constantine II leads to a Justice League Dark/Shadowpact film I’m all for it.
Keanu Reeves as Constantine— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) September 17, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård as Swamp Thing
Jimmy Smits as Zatara
Jenna Ortega as Zatanna
Richard Madden as Etrigan
DeWanda Wise as Madame Xanadu
Doug Jones as Deadman
Gabriel + Swamp Thing
So elated for the Constantine film sequel! Loved that first movie’s cast choices, especially with Tilda Swinton as Gabriel. Perhaps we could get a Swamp Thing 🌿 post-credits cameo, to showcase their #comics connection! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zbwbeRrM0U— Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (@RustedMecha) September 17, 2022
The Whole Team
Constantine 2 should honestly plant the seeds for Justice League Dark.
Keanu’s name is the hottest it’s been since the original Matrix and you could easily build this team up Avengers style. pic.twitter.com/AHyzhTMTxB— The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) September 16, 2022
Papa Midnite
Bring him back for Constantine 2. pic.twitter.com/njmIhIqeEe— Todd Kenreck (@ToddKenreck) September 16, 2022
Rachel Weisz Return
NEED HER BACK IN CONSTANTINE 2 THIS IS REALLY SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/kjPEypFpy4— luz (@vnbvrnt) September 16, 2022
Constantine is now streaming on Netflix. The sequel has yet to set a release date.prev