Constantine Fans Fancast New Keanu Reeves Sequel

Nearly 20 years after Constantine first hit theaters, Warner Brothers is bringing back Keanu Reeves for another go-around. This week, the studio officially gave Constantine 2 the green light, confirming Reeves would return as the eponymous occultist. As fate would have it, the internet quick lit ablaze as fans of all things DC Horror and Justice League Dark began to speculate which characters could end up appearing in the flick.

Reeves will be joined by director Francis Lawrence, who previously made his filming debut on the original flick.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

