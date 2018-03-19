10 Arrowverse Characters We Want to See in the ‘Constantine’ Animated Series

While plenty of DC Comics characters have benefited from the success of The CW’s Arrowverse, few have had as unique of a tenure as John Constantine (Matt Ryan). After his Constantine live-action series was cancelled by NBC, Ryan was given an opportunity to reprise his role on an episode of Arrow — and has been an official part of the fictional universe ever since.

Fans most recently saw that this week, when Constantine made a widely celebrated reappearance in an episode of Legends of Tomorrow. And while he is set to appear in a later episode of Legends‘ third season, many are currently turning their focus to the upcoming Constantine animated series, which is expected to debut on CW Seed.

Now that Constantine has appeared on yet another realm of the Arrowverse, we can’t help but think about what established characters we’d like to see appear in an installment of the Constantine animated series.

Cisco Ramon

Granted, John has yet to really be on the radar of anyone currently on The Flash. But if we had to pick someone to be brought into the fold in some way, it’d be Cisco.

Team Flash has dealt with a wealth of challenges over the years, but very few of their (non-crossover) adventures have dealt with the magical realm. Having Cisco cross paths with John — and attempt to justify his magic abilities with various bits of science — would be something pretty interesting to see.

“Yeah, I think that what’s great in any kind of dramatic situation is having characters that are polar opposites, so that there is some kind of conflict,” Ryan told ComicBook.com about Constantine’s recent moment with Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh). “Or you can see then how they’re reaching out from their various personalities to kind of be able to co-exist, you know.”

And in a way, this would poke fun at the previous precedent of Cisco appearing in CW Seed shows, with him making cameos in both Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

Laurel Lance

At the moment, we don’t know exactly when in the Arrowverse timeline the Constantine animated series is set, other than that it seems to be continuing where the 2015 end of the live-action series left off. This leaves plenty of storytelling possibilities, essentially spanning the past two years of the Arrowverse.

One of the most logical uses of that — and one that we’d really like to see — would be an appearance from Earth-1 Laurel Lance/Black Canary (Katie Cassidy).

While Cassidy is still appearing in the Arrowverse as Black Siren, bringing back her Earth-1 counterpart would be an interesting thing to see, especially as a sort of parallel to Black Siren’s redemption currently being discussed on Arrow.

Like with Laurel’s appearance in season two of Vixen, an appearance on Constantine would further explore her ties to John, most likely shortly after they’d already joined forces to save Sara’s soul in Arrow Season Four. And, also like that Vixen appearance, it would serve as a nice nod to fans who are still lamenting the loss of Earth-1 Laurel.

Rip Hunter

At the moment, John and Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) have yet to officially cross paths, although that could change with the later Legends of Tomorrow appearance. But it’s hard to deny that seeing the two share a scene, even in the animated space, would be a pretty great thing to see.

Rip obviously has a complicated history with magic, after his season-long hunt for Vandal Savage, his various run-ins with the Legion of Doom, and his current escapade to find the truth about Mallus. This would be a pretty interesting foil – even if for just a moment – to the way that John handles magic.

Plus, hey, as Mick stated outright in “Daddy Darhkest”, both John and Rip are skinny British guys in trench coats.

Kendra Saunders

It’s been almost two years since Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Ciara Renee) departed from Legends of Tomorrow, as she and Carter Hall/Hawkman (Falk Hentschel) literally flew away from the team.

Considering the fact that Constantine could be set at any point in the Arrowverse’s timeline, bringing Kendra — or one of her other past selves — into the fold would be something really interesting to see. Even with John handling so many different kinds of magic, Kendra’s various set of Thangarian powers would be fun to see through his lens.

Plus, this would give Renee a chance to return to the Arrowverse in a new context, something that fans of her portrayal of Kendra have been hoping for.

Damien Darhk

One of the biggest takeaways from Constantine’s Arrow appearance was pretty simple: he has some sort of negative history with Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough).

While there’s a chance that could get brought up during his later Legends appearance, there’s definitely an argument to be made for tackling that in Constantine, or even addressing it in some small way.

It would give Arrowverse fans a better idea of Darhk’s history (something that has been pretty odd, looking at the Legends timeline), while giving McDonough another avenue to present his delightfully campy villain.

Leonard Snart

No, we don’t mean Earth-X Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), who flirted with John during this week’s Legends appearance.

But considering how that dynamic played out onscreen, we’d love to see how drastically different John’s rapport would be with Earth-1 Leonard Snart.

Would there be sparks between the pair, or would they have a more adversarial relationship? Who knows. Would Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell) be motivated to leave the room anyway? Probably.

Mari McCabe

Almost instantly as he flirted with Leo in this week’s Legends, John asked Amaya Jiwe/Vixen (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) about the Anasi totem, which he knew to belong to someone else in the present day.

That someone is none other than Mari McCabe/Vixen (Megalyn Echikunwoke), who has starred in her own aforementioned animated series, before appearing on Arrow.

So, if the two really do know each other, it’d be really interesting to find out why, and to see that possibly unfold within the animated space. It also would provide a sort of mini crossover between the two CW Seed shows, something that fans certainly wouldn’t mind seeing.

Gorilla Grodd

Yes, The Flash‘s fan-favorite talking ape (who has begun to make the jump over to Legends as well) would be a pretty darn fun character to see interact with Constantine.

For one thing, it makes sense within the Arrowverse’s narrative, as Grodd would have some sort of experience with magic through his partnership with the Darhks. But on the other hand, it just would be great to see how John interacts with a talking money.

Plus, this would give Arrowverse fans another avenue to see Gorilla Grodd without it necessarily breaking The CW’s visual effects budget.

Zed Martin and Chas Chandler

And finally, while they’re only technically Arrowverse characters by association, we think it’d be great to see the return of both Zed Martin (Angelica Celaya) and Chas Chandler (Charles Halford), John’s sidekicks in the first season of Constantine.

It’s no secret that the first season of Constantine ended on a somewhat-unexpected note, with fans eagerly wondering where exactly Zed and Chas’ storylines were going to go next. While we never really got an answer, the Constantine animated series feels like a good avenue to tell the story.

Plus, the return of Zed and Chas wouldn’t require Celaya or Halford to travel up to Vancouver, the way that appearing on a live-action Arrowverse series would. This means that their appearances could be kept under wraps, serving as a nice surprise for Constantine fans.

Constantine will debut sometime in 2018 on CW Seed.

