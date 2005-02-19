Constantine Star Follows Announcing Sequel in the Works by Saying He's Thrilled and Honored

✖

On Friday, Constantine film star Peter Stormare surprised fans when he announced on social media that a sequel to the 2005 film is in the works. The announcement came when the actor, who plays Lucifer, shared an online story praising his performance. The caption for the image simply read "sequel in the works" and while there's been no official update on a sequel to the Keanu Reeves-starring film, fans have gotten excited about the possibility. Now, Stormare has shared another story praising his Lucifer this time with the actor writing that he's "thrilled and honored".

On Instagram, Stormare shared an online story that declared the actor's performance as Lucifer in the film as "one of the most unforgettable devils ever put on screen." In his caption, Stormare wrote "I'm thrilled and honored above and beyond."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PeterStormare (@therealstormare)

As noted, there's been no official confirmation from DC or Warner Bros. regarding a Constantine sequel. Even Reeves has not made any mention of such a project, but the idea of a follow up to the film is something fans have pushed for frequently over the past 15 years since the film's release. And while there's been no real word of a sequel, there have been reports of a new Constantine project in the works from J.J. Abrams.

A report from this spring revealed that Abrams, after signing an overall deal with Warner Bros., is putting together a Justice League Dark TV series at HBO Max. Abrams is said to be bringing to life the team that famously includes Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna though no other details have been revealed. It's also not clear how the series will approach Constantine, though there are many fans that would like to see TV's Constantine, Matt Ryan, take the role.

Beyond the Justice League Dark report, in September a report indicated that Abrams is also working on a standalone TV project for Constantine. That also has not been confirmed -- but that report combined with Stormare's posts has some wondering if that is the project begin spoke about.

Released in 2005, Constantine was directed by Frances Lawrence in his feature-length directorial debut. The film starred Reeves as Constantine, Stormare as Lucifer along with Rachel Weisz, Shia LeBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Djimon Hounsou and Gavin Rossdale. The film received mixed reviews from critics at the time, but performed well at the box office and has remained a favorite among fans since.

Would you like to see a Constantine sequel? Let us know in the comments.